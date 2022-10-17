Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Defense: My Dad Was a Neo-Nazi

Kevin Spacey took the stand in his own defense on Monday to dispute allegations he sexually assaulted actor Anthony Rapp four decades ago, and promptly told the jury that his father was a neo-Nazi.

“My father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi,” Spacey said in Manhattan federal court, adding that he would listen to “hours and hours” of his beliefs.

“I have never talked about these things publicly. Ever,” he continued.

The shocking claim came as Spacey was defending himself against Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit in New York—just one of a slew of claims of sexual violence against Spacey dating back decades.

Rapp alleges that Spacey sexually assaulted him after a Manhattan party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old. Jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Spacey is liable for Rapp’s claim of battery after a judge on Monday dismissed another claim: of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The dismissal of that claim marked a major blow to the highly publicized civil case against Spacey. It also signaled another legal win for the former House of Cards actor, who has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by at least a dozen people.

Kaplan concluded that the intentional infliction of emotional distress claim essentially repeated Rapp’s allegation of battery against the 63-year-old actor. But he said he would not dismiss the case entirely.

“I’m not saying one way or the other. I’m just saying I’m not going to grant that now,” Kaplan said.

In his lawsuit, filed in 2020, Rapp said Spacey sexually assaulted him after a Manhattan party in 1986, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, Spacey denied the allegations—and seemed determined to use the story of his own childhood to beat back claims he preyed on young men himself.

Spacey’s team began their defense case with a video deposition from another actor, John Barrowman. After the short deposition, Spacey took the stand—telling jurors that his father would ask him about his sexual orientation because of his interest in theater and would call him hurtful slurs.

When he was previously on the stand, Rapp said that Spacey invited him to a party at his Upper East Side apartment after the two previously had a night out with Barrowman. At the party, Rapp said, he felt uncomfortable around so many adults and went into Spacey’s bedroom to watch television.

Suddenly, Rapp said, an apparently drunken Spacey was “standing in the doorway,” and then lifted him up “like a groom carrying a bride over the threshold.” Rapp said Spacey then climbed on top of him and pressed his pelvis on the teenager’s hip.

“It felt very wrong,” Rapp said on the stand. “I didn’t want him to do it, and I had no reason that made any sense of why he would do it. I felt like a deer in headlights.”

Before Rapp took the stand, a former New York public film coordinator told jurors that Spacey lifted him “by the crotch” during the workday in 1981. “He was wearing tight blue jeans and through the jeans, I very clearly saw a very large erection,” Andrew Holzman, 68, testified. “He sort of lifted me up by my crotch and sort of pushed me back on my desk.”

Spacey on Monday denied the alleged incident at the Astor Library occurred.

Rapp first detailed his allegations in a bombshell 2017 Buzzfeed article, after which several other people accused Spacey of misconduct. Despite the avalanche of claims dating back decades, he has dodged criminal charges in the United States as two potential prosecutions crumbled and one accuser died.

Previously in Rapp’s civil case, Kaplan booted a second plaintiff after he declined to reveal his identity. Spacey only faces one criminal case, in the United Kingdom.