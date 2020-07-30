Anthony Tata Might Be Trump’s Most Appalling Nominee Yet. Will Republicans Care?

The record of Anthony Tata, President Trump’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy, should disqualify him from even being an intern at the Pentagon—let alone its third-highest-ranking official.

Tata—a prolific social-media troll and cable-news pundit—has clearly demonstrated that he lacks the character and experience needed to hold a position in which he would have an important say over our nation’s defense policy, nuclear arsenal, and relationships with core allies and adversaries.

On his personal social-media accounts, Tata has freely and repeatedly posted the same kind of childish, bigoted insults and conspiracy theories that one would expect from a member of a QAnon or 4Chan forum—not a leader of America’s largest employer. He is consistent, though. Wherever he goes, hate follows.