Anti-Islam Billboard Shocks Florida Town

Billboards are often ugly, but one in Florida is beyond the pale.

A roadside sign reading “Islam Bloody Islam: DOOMED BY ITS DOCTRINE!” has angered so many people in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, that an online petition was launched to take it down.

“We should be outraged that a billboard with this message could in any way represent our community as a whole,” the petition says. “It is of the utmost importance that we stand against messages and movements that isolate, judge and threaten an entire sect of people who share our same hometown.”

The petition, titled “Demand the removal of offensive billboard!” has received nearly 2,300 signatures.

The owner of the billboard told WJAX that an individual, not an organization, paid for the sign. The identity of that individual is still unknown.