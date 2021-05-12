Anti-Masker Booted Off Nebraska School Board Crashes Meeting—Maskless

Read it at Kearney Hub
A woman who was booted off a Nebraska school board after refusing to wear a mask showed up to a meeting this week—maskless, naturally. Katie Sinsel was already facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly disrupting an April 12 meeting when she crashed Monday night’s gathering of the Minden board—and refused repeated requests to mask up, the Kearney Hub reported. Police were called to address the trespassing issue, but Sinsel left before the officer arrived. In the past, she has claimed a mask is an “unapproved medical device” and that it’s illegal to require her to wear one—which is not true.