Antonio Brown’s Agent Claims Other Teams Are Already Interested in Signing Him

    Michael Reaves/Getty

    A day after the New England Patriots released Antonio Brown amid sexual assault claims, his agent said other teams have already expressed interest in signing the free agent. Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that he has spoken with “a few” teams who have asked for “information regarding [Brown’s] legal situation and the NFL investigation.” The wide receiver has been accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by another. He was cut by the Patriots after the second woman reported he sent her intimidating messages after she went public. It’s not clear if the NFL will even allow Brown to play for another team until it finishes its investigation.

