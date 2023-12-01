Anya Taylor-Joy Hits All the Right Notes in High-Octane ‘Furiosa’ Trailer

What a day, what a lovely day! The first official trailer for the long-awaited Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is finally here—and it is action-packed.

The highly-anticipated film from legendary writer/director George Miller is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and is the origin story of Imperator Furiosa—brilliantly played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

The trailer, which promises to depict the epic odyssey of a young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) begins with an opening crawl that sets up the scene.

“It’s 45 years after the collapse and a young Furiosa is taken from her family,” it reads. “She will devote the rest of her life to finding her way home. This is her odyssey.”

If you remember, Furiosa’s main goal in Fury Road, other than saving the young wives of Immortan Joe, was to find The Green Place—where she was born.

By the looks of the trailer, Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa seems set to turn in a compelling performance as the beloved character. A nearly unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth also stars in the film, but his character’s name remains a mystery—at least for now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s official description is as follows: “As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the Wasteland.”

By the looks of the gonzo desert road races, impressive explosions and intricate set design on display in the trailer, fans of Fury Road will not be disappointed with this latest venture back into Miller’s wild world of Mad Max.

The film is expected to release in theaters on May 24, 2024.