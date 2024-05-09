Appeals Court Dashes Hunter Biden’s Dreams of Stopping Gun Trial

A federal appeals court dismissed Hunter Biden’s latest attempt to get his gun case thrown out on Thursday, all but ensuring the president’s son’s appearance in court next month.

Biden had gone to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hoping to have the three-judge panel overrule prior decisions by Delaware District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is overseeing the trial, and has consistently swatted down Biden’s many attempts to get the charges dismissed.

The legal team of special counsel David Weiss, who brought the felony charges against Biden, succeeded in convincing the appeals court that it did not have the jurisdiction to review the case.

“This appeal is dismissed because the defendant has not shown the District Court’s orders are appealable before final judgment,” the three-judge panel wrote in their order on Thursday.

Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell responded to the decision in a statement. “In reviewing the panel’s decision, we believe the issues involved are too important and further review of our request is appropriate,” Lowell said. Biden’s legal team can now choose to pursue a review from the full bench, or they can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.

Judge Noreika confirmed that the trial is set to begin on June 3rd.

In September, Biden was indicted on three criminal counts of illegally acquiring a firearm by submitting a form which falsely stated that he was not using narcotics. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.