CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Appeals Court Muzzles Hochul’s Ethics Watchdog After It Tried to Bite Cuomo

    MEMOIR MADNESS

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021, in New York City.

    Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

    An appeals court upheld a ruling in favor of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday against an ethics watchdog pushing him to cough up $5 million in earnings from his memoir, according to the Associated Press. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government demanded that Cuomo return the profits from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic, arguing that he’d used state resources to promote the book. The commission was formed by current Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said the group would be an “independent, fair-minded ethics agency that provides greater transparency and accountability for New Yorkers and will help restore trust in government.” The appeals court determined that the commission had been established unconstitutionally. A panel of judges wrote that the creation of the watchdog, “though well intentioned in its actions, violated the bedrock principles of separation of powers.” The decision, which confirms a ruling from September, could lead to the commission losing its enforcement power.

    Read it at Associated Press