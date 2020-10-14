Snag a New Macbook Air on Sale for Prime Day
PRIME DAY 2020
- Save 10% on a 13-inch Macbook Air
- With a 13-inch retina display, an i3 processor, 6GB of memory, and stereo speakers, this lightweight laptop is one of Apple’s best ever.
I love my Macbook Air. Don’t get me wrong, the Pros are great too, but I’m of the opinion the processing power isn’t worth the extra weight. I mean, it’s nice to have a lightweight laptop instead of a behemoth of a thing. The Macbook Air is on sale for Prime Day, and if you’re working from home or schooling from home, it might be the computing upgrade you need to turn the rest of 2020 around.
13-inch Macbook Air
Down 10%
Free Shipping | Free Returns
