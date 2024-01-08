Apple Vision Pro Headset Officially Launches in February

Metaverse denizens, rejoice! Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase starting Feb. 2. The mixed-reality headset will retail at $3,499 with pre-orders beginning on Jan. 19 at 5 a.m. PT.

The company originally announced the headset at its June 2023 developers conference, touting its ability to seamlessly transition between virtual and augmented reality. This feature allows users to overlay digital media over their real-world surroundings.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the company’s Monday announcement. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

The device, which looks like a futuristic pair of ski goggles, leverages a feature dubbed “EyeSight,” which allows others to see the user’s eyes while they wear the headset via a front-facing screen. The headset also includes an array of sensors and cameras that track eye and limb movements to allow users to operate the device without a controller.

That provides the user with a completely 3D environment in which to operate. It’ll be all controlled by subtle movements from the user like flicking their wrist, looking in certain directions, or tapping their fingers. The headset also will incorporate Siri, allowing the user to control the device via voice commands as well.

The company claimed in its June announcement that it expects the Vision Pro to eventually replace the need for monitors and screens altogether. Instead of working on a laptop, or watching a movie on a TV, Apple wants users to strap on a headset.

It’s a lofty goal—and one that’s aimed right at Mark Zuckerburg and his ambitions with his metaverse, which is struggling to get off the ground, to say the least. Sales of VR headsets fell precipitously in 2023, with Meta seeing a second year in a row of sales decline despite pouring billions into its metaverse plans.

It’s also no coincidence that Apple’s announcement comes the day right before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in Las Vegas. Despite CES being one of the most popular consumer tech conferences in the world, Apple has historically shunned such trade shows and is no doubt firing a shot across the bow to its competitors in the VR/AR space with the announcement.

Of course, Apple getting involved doesn’t necessarily mean that VR/AR will take off. However, the company has a great track record of delivering on industry changing product launches. If there’s any company that can get people to start buying VR headsets again, it’s going to be Apple.