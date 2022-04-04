Get a New Apple Watch Series 7 for Nearly $70 Off Today on Amazon

One of the biggest barriers for most people when it comes to buying new Apple products is the price. Nearly all Apple technology consistently comes in at much higher prices than nearly all of its direct competitors. As a result, even if you like their product more, it may be hard to justify spending so much more for it when the difference in quality may not be nearly as wide. I genuinely love Apple products but have almost none of them based purely on this problem.

Today on Amazon, you can buy a brand-new Apple Watch Series 7 for nearly $70 off the original listed price. The Apple Watch comes with a heart monitor, and several unique fitness trackers and serves as a true extension of your iPhone in a way that other smartwatches do not. The Apple Watch’s seamless integration with the iPhone help make the product even more useful to you with notifications, messaging, and several apps capable of being managed through it. With $70 off the regular price, the biggest reason not to get an Apple Watch just got a lot smaller.

Apple Watch Series 7 Buy at Amazon $ 330 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.