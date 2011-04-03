April 3: 7 Best Moments From Sunday Talk

Former Obama Adviser: Libya More Important to Europeans

Former Obama National Security Adviser Jim Jones told This Week, in his first interview since leaving the White House, that he disagrees with the president on how vital Libya actually is to American interests. "It is more in the vital interest of Europeans," he said, citing the effects of massive immigration, terror, and the oil market. That said, Jones doesn't think handing over power to NATO is the same as the U.S. staying in control.

Ryan: Arming the Democrats in 2012

What's more important for the nation, the budget crisis or election 2012? On Fox News Sunday, House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R-WI) outlined the GOP's budget proposal, which will include $4 trillion in spending cuts. He fully expects the Democrats to use this as a political weapon in 2012.

Rubio: Gaddafi's Gotta Go

If Marco Rubio were president, then Gaddafi's days in Libya would be numbered. On Fox News Sunday, the Florida Republican senator talked about sending a letter to Congress asking for the approval of using American force to remove Gaddafi from power. That doesn't necessarily mean sending in ground troops.

Graham: Limiting Free Speech Allowed by War

Gen. David Petraeus says the Koran-burning by Florida pastor Terry Jones hurts the U.S. war effort, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took it one step further, indicating we should limit free speech. The senator told Face the Nation's Bob Schieffer that while free speech is a "great idea," we have to remember that we're at war.

Rogers: Who Are the Rebels?

Republican congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Rogers (R-MI) discussed Libya on Meet the Press. He said that while we do know what the Libyan rebels are against, it's of utmost importance to the U.S. to find out exactly who the rebels are before arming them.

Schumer: Tea Party Is Extreme

After blasting the Tea Party ( in an open mic gaffe) last week, does Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) take back what he said? Speaking on This Week, Schumer argued the Tea Party is still "extreme." But, he added, as the Tea Party loses clout, it makes the chance of a government shutdown less likely.

Bernard-Henri Lévy,: The Man Who Pushed Sarkozy

Is this the man who helped French President Nicolas Sarkozy launch the war in Libya? Fareed Zakaria spoke to controversial philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy about his role in prompting the allies' intervention. Sarkozy's main motivator: guilt for failing to help Rwanda.