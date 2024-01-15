Ariana DeBose Not Amused by Critics Choice Joke at Her Expense

Less than a year after her widely mocked opening rap at the BAFTAs, Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose found herself to be the butt of a joke at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards—and apparently did not appreciate the dig.

“And then there are the actors who also think that they’re singers,” The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey said while presenting the award for Best Song. “Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

At the mention of her name, DeBose shot Ramsey a look of disbelief that she had been lumped in with those two men given her background performing on Broadway in musicals like Bring It On, Motown and Pippin. She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2022 for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

"No I didn't find it funny. Lol,” DeBose posted on her Instagram story after losing the award to “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.

Gosling seemed just as shocked as anyone else to hear his name called out from the stage.