If I Were Buying a Holiday Gift for Ariana Madix, It Would Be One of These

Full disclosure: I don’t know Ariana Madix, but as an avid Vanderpump Rules watcher and gift-giving lover, I had to put some thought into what I’d gift our girl Ariana. Here are seven gift ideas that I’m fairly certain she would love.
Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
Ariana has talked openly about her struggles with mental health, and we love this weighted blanket (definitely the Dusty Rose color for our girl); the knit blanket is not only super cute, but it’s also supposed to help reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and soothe stress. It’s true–according to a study published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, people who used a weighted blanket for eight weeks reported a significant reduction in anxiety symptoms. We also love that each Nuzzie weighted blanket removes 500 plastic bottles from landfills and is made with 100 percent recycled filling.
‘Recipe for Disaster’
A chic coffee table book is always a great gift, especially for someone who loves interior design as much as Ariana. We love Recipe For Disaster since it’s part cookbook and part candid confessions and stories from a highly diverse group of people in the food, art, music, and comedy space. The tales are hilarious, bittersweet, heartbreaking and, of course, also super relatable (just like Ariana). Humor is healing and, just as the book description says, “good food and bad times reminds us that even the worst days yield something worth sharing.”
Altyr Toolkit: Manifest Now
This gift idea for Ariana comes straight from her IRL friend, Kristen Doute. I posted on my Instagram Stories that I was writing this story and looking for gift ideas; Kristen happens to follow me on Instagram and DM’d me this toolkit! We love this idea, and it makes total sense for our girl.
The brand has three Toolkits, and we decided on the manifestation version—this three-day kit combines a set of curated tools to enhance your senses with a series of videos that lead you through a holistic experience with the goal of creating more abundance in your life. You get a clear quartz crystal, tuning fork, palo santo and smudging feather, herbal tea, essential oil roller, and release papers. Love.
Barefoot Scientist Foot Care Spa Set
Down From $61
We all know that Ariana has been absolutely killing it on the dance floor on the current season of Dancing with the Stars, and because of that, we’re sure her feet need some serious pampering and TLC. This four-piece, super luxe foot care set will exfoliate (gently, of course), hydrate, and remove any calluses formed via the dance floor. Trust us—the peel is an experience in itself.
Laneige Starlit Lip Mask Trio
Ariana told Byrdie that she uses a ton of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, so what better gift than a whole set so she can rotate the different scents?! This gift set includes their limited-edition Caramel Apple, Mango, and the bestselling Berry flavors. Formulated with coconut oil, sea butter, murumuru seed butter, and vitamin C, your lips will be super soft and hydrated after use.
Joanna Buchanan Evil Eye Metal Straws (Set of 4)
As a professional mixologist and bartender, we’re sure Ariana loves having tons of chic and fun barware. This set of four metal straws is not only eco-conscious, but the evil eye wards off evil energy… which she definitely needs while figuring out her house and living situation.
Imani Modern Brass Tiger Bottle Opener
Speaking of fun barware, we also love this handmade brass bottle opener. Perfect for parties or a bar cart, this tiger-shaped bottle opener is such an interesting conversation piece and works perfectly for Ariana since she loves animals (and especially cats!).
