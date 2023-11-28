If I Were Buying a Holiday Gift for Ariana Madix, It Would Be One of These

This gift idea for Ariana comes straight from her IRL friend, Kristen Doute. I posted on my Instagram Stories that I was writing this story and looking for gift ideas; Kristen happens to follow me on Instagram and DM’d me this toolkit! We love this idea, and it makes total sense for our girl.

The brand has three Toolkits, and we decided on the manifestation version—this three-day kit combines a set of curated tools to enhance your senses with a series of videos that lead you through a holistic experience with the goal of creating more abundance in your life. You get a clear quartz crystal, tuning fork, palo santo and smudging feather, herbal tea, essential oil roller, and release papers. Love.