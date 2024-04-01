Ariat and Milton Menasco Debut an Equestrian-Inspired Collaboration for All the Horse Girls

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s face it: Western wear is having a major moment. Whether it’s Beyonce’s or Post Malone’s foray into country music, the long overdue appreciation for all things boots and fringe on high-fashion runways, or the trendy horse girl aesthetic that’s gone viral on social media, it’s likely you’re seeing a fair share of rodeo-inspired looks out there in the wild right now.

For all those in favor of this country-inspired fashion phenomenon, there’s a collaboration you can shop starting today that serves both preppy equestrian and Western heritage vibes. Ariat has joined forces with equestrian-centric brand Milton Menasco to debut a new collection that pays homage to the companies’ love for horses.

The two brands actually share a unique connection through a very specific horse. Alli Addison, owner of Milton Menasco, named the company in honor of her great uncle—a famous American painter known for his equestrian art. Menasco was once commissioned to paint Triple Crown winner Secretariat, the famous racehorse from which Ariat actually derives its name. Honestly, we’re just thankful these sequence of events transpired to bring us this sure-to-sell-out collab.

According to Shane Holman, head of Western footwear at Ariat, the two companies approached the collaboration as play between the English equestrian and Western cowboy lifestyles.

“Milton Menasco has a great aesthetic on social media and blends the lines between the Western cowboy lifestyle and the English equestrian way of life. We love that the two can be combined, mixed, and matched,” Holman told The Daily Beast. “The juxtaposition of the two lifestyles comes together in a perfectly blended way. Because Ariat is authentic to both ways of life, Milton Menasco allowed us to bring both together to create a classic black and white collection with a playful, kitschy, tongue-and-cheek approach.”

The limited-edition collection, which features a t-shirt, English ball cap, Chelsea boot, and a Hilo shoe, starts at $30. But if anything—or everything—from this collab catches your eye, you better snatch it before the limited-edition collection sells out for good.

Giddy up and shop our favorites from the Ariat x Milton Menasco collection below.

Hilo Milton Menasco This slip-on sneaker isn’t just your everyday shoe. The playful piece is not only crazy comfortable; it’s a cheeky shoe that will inspire compliments galore. Buy At Ariat $ 69

Ariat x Milton Menasco Cap This unisex, easy-to-style cap, which comes in black or cream, is a go-to preppy piece you’ll wear from the barn to brunch. Buy At Ariat $ 30

Wexford Lug Milton Menasco Boot This black and white Chelsea boot, which features some majorly gorgeous color-blocking, is an elevated piece we’ll be wearing on repeat. Buy At Ariat $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

