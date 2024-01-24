Arizona GOP Chair Resigns After Kari Lake Threatens to Release Second Recording

Chairman of Arizona’s Republican Party Jeff DeWit announced his resignation on Wednesday, following calls from Kari Lake to resign. On Tuesday, Lake released an audio recording from over ten months ago of the state’s GOP chair seeming to offer her money in return for staying out of politics for two years. Lake is currently running to represent Arizona in the Senate.

Lake told DeWit he needed to step down, or else she would release a “more damaging” recording of him, according to DeWitt’s statement announcing his decision.

“Our party’s focus should be on unity, integrity, and the selection of a candidate who can truly lead and represent our values. We are weakened by internal strife, underhanded tactics, and the erosion of trust,” DeWit wrote. “This is all such a distraction to that mission that I am doing as Ms. Lake wishes and am stepping down as Chairman of the Arizona Republican,” he wrote.

At Trump’s victory party in New Hampshire, Lake called for his resignation. “He’s gotta resign. We can’t have somebody who is corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party,” she said. “Lake has a massive megaphone that I cannot compete with,” DeWit wrote.

In his statement, DeWit insisted that his comments to Lake were “intended to offer perspective, not coercion.”

“I genuinely believed I was offering a helpful perspective to someone I considered a friend,” he wrote.