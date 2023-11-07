Arizona Man Arrested Over Emailed Threat to ‘Execute’ Rabbi
‘HITLER WAS RIGHT’
A man in Arizona was arrested over the weekend after allegedly threatening to execute a rabbi and other Jews, prosecutors announced Monday. Jeffrey Mindock, 47, of Tempe, allegedly emailed the rabbi on Friday morning asking the rabbi to get a Utah judge to drop charges against Mindock in a separate case. “If you do not use your influence to right this wrong I will execute you and every other JEW I can find tonight at midnight of your Sabbath,” Mindock allegedly wrote. The subject of the email was “HITLER WAS RIGHT RABBI,” according to the criminal complaint, and the message also referenced the “atrocities unfolding in Palestine.” “I have come to the realization that YOU people are to blame for everything evil in this world,” Mindock allegedly wrote. Prosecutors say Mindock has previously made violent threats.