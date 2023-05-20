Arizona Student Arrested After Bringing AR-15, Ammunition to School

Police arrested a student in Arizona on Friday afternoon after he allegedly showed up at his Phoenix high school armed with an AR-15 rifle and with ammunition stashed in his backpack and lunch box, NBC News reported. According to a statement, law enforcement responded to Bostrom High School in Phoenix after somebody reported the student to school officials. The school reportedly went into lockdown as police carried out the arrest in the school’s main office. The student, whose identity remains unknown, is reportedly facing felony charges. “We are grateful to those who reported this incident to trusted adults,” a school representative told TV station KPNX in a statement. “We also thank our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone was safe, and the Phoenix Police Department for responding immediately.”
