Armie Hammer’s Ex Says He Tattooed Strangers and Called It ‘Cannibal Ink’

Comedian and podcaster Brittany Schmitt is sharing more details about her fling with Armie Hammer, including that he was very forthright with her about his alleged cannibalism kink.

On her podcast This is the Worst, which she co-hosts with Brittany Furlan, Schmitt described her short-lived relationship with Hammer last year as a “situationship with a monster.”

“He was very open about everything,” Schmitt said of the Social Network star. “Anytime I had a question about anything about the cannibalism, all the stuff in the media, he was very willing to talk about it. I immediately was like, ‘We’re obviously going to have to talk about the cannibalism.’”

Alleged texts between Hammer and a mistress in which he described a desire to commit cannibalistic acts were just one element of his downfall in 2021. The actor was also accused of rape (which he denied), various kinks involving non-consensual sex and cannibalism, and generally abusive behavior.

“The way he explained [the cannibalism] to me is, he said it’s a cycle of completion, so he’s like, ‘I’m inside of you. I want you to be inside of me,’” Schmitt continued. “And I’m like, ‘Could I just put a finger in your butt? Do you need my McRibs?’”

“He also does this biting thing where he will push it to the limit with biting, and he will go as hard as you let him go with biting,” she added. “I was consensual with everything that was going on. I didn’t have the same experiences as the other girls. Not negating any of their experiences or taking it away or saying it didn’t happen, I’m just saying my experience was different.”

“But you were branded by him,” Furlan said, to which Schmitt replied, “Oh, yeah.” She elaborated by saying that Hammer tattooed her on their first date: “They’re on my hand, they’re cute. ... He did order a tattoo gun. He was tattooing strangers. He was calling it ‘Cannibal Ink.’ He thought he was being funny, and I’m like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that.’”

Schmitt said she thinks Hammer is a good actor but also a “narcissist,” and that he’s been “convincing” at trying to sell his redemption arc.

She added: “I remember there was a point when we were hanging out and he was like, ‘I’m gonna go to acting class,’ and I was like, I don’t think it’s the acting that needs work.”