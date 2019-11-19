Army Officer Says Trump Was ‘Inappropriate’ to ‘Demand’ Ukrainians Probe Biden

An Army officer who worked on Ukraine policy at the White House told the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry that President Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate domestic political adversaries was “inappropriate” and he reported it to his superiors “out of a sense of duty.”

In the inquiry’s third public hearing, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, testifying in uniform, said that the “power dynamics” behind Ukrainian dependence on the U.S. for weapons against Russia meant that Trump was “demand[ing]” Ukranian President Volodymr Zelensky commit to investigating Trump’s rivals.

Vindman, a decorated infantry officer and Iraq veteran, described Trump’s pressure on Ukraine in blunter and more values-based language than his fellow witnesses, raising the stakes for both sides of the impeachment fight. Diplomats like Bill Taylor spoke about the “irregularity” of the shadow foreign policy team that demanded the Ukrainians investigate Trump’s domestic adversaries. Vindman, in his testimony, said he considered it wrong.

“It was inappropriate, it was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there’s at best dubious belief that this would be a politically impartial investigation,” Vindman told the House intelligence committee. He testified alongside his counterpart on Vice President Mike Pence’s staff, Jennifer Williams.

Vindman has come under intense attack from Trump and his allies, to the point where the Army is on alert for threats against him and his family, the Wall Street Journal reported. He riposted on Tuesday on behalf of the U.S. officials who have testified to the inquiry. “Character attacks on these distinguished public servants is reprehensible,” Vindman said.

Shortly into their round of questioning, Republicans dove right into a hunt for the whistleblower’s identity and details on anyone in the White House who might have leaked information about the Ukraine matter to the press. In the lead-up to the hearing, GOP allies of the president had suggested Vindman in particular was the impeachment witness most connected with the anonymous whistleblower.

The Intelligence Committee’s ranking Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes (CA), asked Vindman who else in the government he spoke with about the July 25 call. Vindman said he spoke to an individual in the intelligence community, among others.

“As you know, the intelligence community has 17 different agencies,” said Nunes. “What agency was this individual from?” At that point, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) shut down the fishing expedition: “I want to make sure that there's no effort to out the whistle-blower through these proceedings,” he said.

It was not a new tactic from the GOP: during Vindman’s closed-door deposition, they tried on several occasions to get him to name the whistleblower outright or reveal any details about the person’s identity. Vindman told investigators that he did not know who the person was.

Nunes also asked both Vindman and Williams a series of questions asking if they had spoken to the press directly about Trump and Ukraine or knew who did. Both said they did not. “I do not engage with the press at all,” said Vindman, who certain Republicans suggested—without any hard evidence—is the kind of administration official who leaks to the press.

Trump’s congressional allies dismissed testimony last week from three senior U.S. diplomats on grounds that they lacked direct knowledge of administration Ukraine policy in the pivotal summer of 2019. While Vindman has not spoken with Trump, he remains the National Security Council’s Ukraine director, and was on the now-infamous July 25 call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodomyr Zelensky. So was Pence aide Williams. Even Nunes, who called impeachement an “inquisition,” acknowledged they had “first-hand” knowledge.

Vindman has said he was “concerned” by the call, which seemed to him to insert a domestic “partisan play” into bilateral relations. He has testified said the version of the call that the White House released in September omitted material information, such as a direct reference from Zelensky to Burisma, the natural gas company that gave Joe Biden’s son a seat on its board – which Vindman said “suggested he had been prepped.”

Vindman was also present two weeks earlier for a meeting with a senior Zelensky national-security aide whom U.S. Amb. to the European Union Gordon Sondland pressured to open an investigation into the Bidens as a prerequisite for Zelensky visiting the White House. That July 10 meeting, Vindman had already told the inquiry in his deposition, prompted immediate objections from his boss, then-senior NSC director Fiona Hill, and her boss, then-national security adviser John Bolton. Hill is scheduled to testify publicly on Thursday.

Vindman has said he considered it inappropriate for U.S. government officials to solicit any foreign investigation into an American citizen. “If [the Ukranians] chose to do it, they could potentially tip the scales, and this would not be a fair investigation, and it would provide, you know, compromising on maybe even fabricated information, if need be,” Vindman said in his deposition. He also warned Zelensky about “staying out of the domestic politics in the United States” when Vindman visited Ukraine as part of the U.S. delegation for Zelensky’s May 20 inaugural.

Like many U.S. officials who have testified to the impeachment inquiry, Vindman, who came to America as a child refugee from the former Soviet Union, has come under online and media attack from Trump and his supporters supporters, often viciously. He’s had his loyalty to the U.S. questioned despite his combat service in Iraq, during which he was wounded by an improvised explosive device.

“I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy,” former Rep. Sean Duffy told CNN, while the Bush administration’s torture-approving attorney, John Yoo, baselessly likened Vindman’s alarm at the Ukraine arm-twisting to “espionage.” Trump himself called Vindman, a serving military officer, a Never Trumper, a term he also hurled at Pence aide Williams. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who was part of the pressure effort on Ukraine, dismissed Vindman part of a cohort of “bureaucrats” that have never accepted Trump’s legitimacy and said he “fit the profile” of a Trump-sabotaging prolific leaker—even though Vindman said in his deposition that Trump was “my Commander in Chief, I'm not trying to, you know, be overly critical of the president.”

Prompted by GOP counsel Stephen Castor, Vindman revealed that a former national security adviser to Zelensky, Oleksandr Danyluk, offered the mid-career U.S. officer the Ukranian defense ministry on three occasions. Asked if Vindman left the door open to the outlandish offer, Vindman replied, “I’m an American. I came here as a toddler and immediately dismissed these offers.”

At the beginning of his testimony, Vindman put his appearance in powerful perspective: that of a Soviet refugee whose father fled 40 years ago. In Russia, he said, what he did—expressing concerns about the president and offering public testimony—”would surely cost me my life.”

“I am grateful for my father’s brave act of hope 40 years ago and for the privilege of being an American citizen and public servant, where I can live free of fear for mine and my family’s safety,” said Vindman. He added a message for his father: “Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.”