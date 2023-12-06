Army Vet Killed Parents in Texas Killing Spree, Cops Say

A Texas man is facing capital murder charges over a series of deadly shootings across the central part of the state on Tuesday that left six people dead—including the 34-year-old suspect’s parents.

U.S. Army veteran Shane Matthew James Jr. started the day by killing his mother and father at their home in San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who on Wednesday afternoon provided new details about the grisly daylong spree.

James had mental health issues, which were behind his separation from the military after less than three years, Salazar said at a press conference at Bexar County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. James lived at home with his parents, Phyllis James, 55, and Shane James Sr., 56, who in August called the cops on their son for being violent, according to Salazar. In court, the two said James needed treatment, not jail, and he was released under court supervision, Salazar said. Recently, James had cut off his ankle monitor and stopped taking his medication, according to Salazar.

According to his LinkedIn profile, James served in the Army from 2013 to 2015, has worked as a safety officer at a gun range, and his most recent job was at a car wash. He is a licensed insurance agent, public records show. James returned from the Army “seeing ghosts,” a neighbor told the San Antonio Current.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, following a high-speed car chase, Austin police finally arrested James. He was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, according to detention records.

Speaking to reporters early on Wednesday, Salazar said he was contacted by Austin police following James’ arrest and learned that the suspect “had links” to an address on the 6000 block of Port Royal Street in San Antonio. When Bexar deputies showed up at the home, they discovered two bodies, a man and a woman, “wedged inside a very small room,” according to Salazar.

James is listed in public records as living on the 6000 block of Royal Street, in a home owned by his father.

James’ two siblings did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on Wednesday.

Body camera footage from James’ arrest will be released publicly within 10 days. according to Salazar.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement about the gruesome events, calling James “a hardened criminal who must never see the light of day again.”

“The State of Texas will provide all resources necessary to impose the full weight of law on this criminal for his despicable crimes,” Abbott said. “Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the families and loved ones of those who were killed, as well as the Texans who are recovering from injuries, including an Austin Police Officer and an Austin Independent School District police officer.”