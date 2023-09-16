Artist Fernando Botero, Master of the Rotund Form, Dies at 91

Read it at Associated Press
Fernando Botero, the Colombian artist who sculpted and painted humans and animals in a highly recognizable rotund form, has died of pneumonia at the age of 91. His towering bronzes stand in cities across the globe, and a museum in Bogota is devoted to his work. His daughter, Lina, told a Colombian radio station that her father was working until days before his death, even though he was weak. “He couldn’t work on oil paintings,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “But he was experimenting with water paintings.”