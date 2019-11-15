Trump Tampers With Witness in Ukraine Impeachment Probe as Roger Stone Convicted of Witness Tampering

If you were looking for “pizzazz,” you came to the right place.

A tweet Trump sent in real-time bashing former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in the midst of her testimony at the impeachment hearing Friday seemed to underscore the charges against him, and perhaps even add to their count.

Hours later, and just a few miles away, a jury found longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone guilty of seven charges, including witness-tampering and lying to Congress. Trump promptly tweeted about that, too, suggesting a pardon might be coming.