Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Call Danny Masterson a ‘Role Model’ in Leaked Court Letters

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who starred on That ’70s Show alongside Danny Masterson, wrote letters in support of Masterson to the judge who sentenced him to 30 years in prison this week for raping two women.

In Kutcher’s letter, which was published on Friday by journalist Meghann Cuniff, the actor wrote that Masterson is an “extraordinarily honest and intentional human being.”

Kutcher continued by saying that Masterson dissuaded him from associating with people in Hollywood who did drugs, and described an incident where Masterson supposedly defended a woman in a pizza parlor whose boyfriend was berating her.

“Over 25 year [sic] relationship I don’t ever recall him lying to me,” Kutcher wrote. “While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing.”

Kutcher’s letter is dated July 23, 2023, two months after Masterson was convicted.

In her own letter, Kunis, who is married to Kutcher, strikes a similar tone. “From the very beginning, I could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature,” she wrote of Masterson. “Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant and older brother figure to me.” Kunis, too, described how her former co-star persuaded her not to use drugs.

“In conclusion, I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him,” Kunis concluded her letter. “His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Kunis and Kutcher’s reps for comment on their letters.

According to Cuniff, actress Debra Jo Rupp and actor Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman on That ‘70s Show, respectively, also wrote letters advocating for Masterson.

Masterson, 47, was found guilty in May of committing two rapes at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003, at the height of his That ‘70s Show fame. According to a reporter present at Masterson’s sentencing this week, one of his victims addressed him, telling the actor, “You relish in hurting women. It is your addiction. It is without question your favorite thing to do.”