These Professional Strength Chemical Peels Are Better Than Any Spa Facial

Scouting report: These at-home chemical peels from Perfect Image changed how I take care of my skin. They're better than any expensive spa treatment.

I discovered Perfect Image chemical peels during the pandemic, when facials at spas were verboten and I was dealing with a frustrating bout with maskne. I started with Perfect Image's trial plan – which includes five individual peel pads, a pre-peel cleanser, post-peel repair cream, and a facial skincare treatment – all for under $30.

Perfect Image Custom Sample Kit Shop at Amazon $

To get my customized skincare regimen I had to answer a series of questions about my skincare needs, and was then connected with an in-house licensed aesthetician virtually. It was like telehealth but for my skin, and I could ask any questions via a real-time messaging portal. My aesthetician was friendly and assuaged any fears I had about performing a professional strength chemical peel by myself at home.

There are 20 different peels to choose from, including different strengths, all made with natural botanical extracts like green tea, papaya, and bearberry alongside potent active ingredients like salicylic acid to unclog pores and glycolic acid to erase fine lines. After my first month, my skin was ready to step up from strength level 1 to level 2, so I used the same peels at a higher concentration. I'm impatient and wanted to see immediate results, so I was tempted to skip right to level 2, but it's important to work your way up to the stronger peels to avoid irritation, and because you never know how your skin might react.

The directions for application are clear and straightforward. There's a light tingling sensation as you brush the peel across your face with a cotton pad, but nothing painful. You only leave the peel on for a few minutes at most and then rinse your face with cool water to remove. Bi-weekly use of Perfect Image peels over the last six months have given me the most radiant skin of my life and I haven't had any breakouts in months. I've even avoided hormonal blemishes during my period! I'm not sure if I'll ever go back to monthly spa facials because these are way more efficient and cost-effective. I also feel empowered now that I've learned so much about the different peels and ingredients. I feel well-equipped to treat my skin based on its current condition, and I've started my mom on an anti-aging peel regimen too.

