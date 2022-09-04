2 Suspects at Large After 10 Killed, 15 Injured in Stabbing Spree in Saskatchewan, Canada: Cops

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday that at least 10 people have died and 15 more were wounded in a mass stabbing spree across Saskatchewan province, or what one official called “a very significant event, if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years.”

Authorities said they were searching for two male suspects, and were investigating at least 13 different crime scenes in James Smith Cree Nation, which has an on-reserve population of 1,800; and Weldon, a village of 200 people.

“We are dedicating a maximum number of resources to this investigation,” said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The police named Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as their suspects, with Blackmore explaining that the pair’s “location and direction of travel is unknown.”

The men are considered armed and dangerous, police said. They were last sighted in Regina, the province’s capital, around midday.

Blackmore did not provide a motive, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, but warned residents in the area around Regina to shelter in place and avoid picking up any hitchhikers. Residents of neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba were also asked to be on alert.

The RCMP said that the pair may be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue. One James Smith Cree Nation resident identified the vehicle as her brother’s, saying on Facebook that it had allegedly been stolen after the suspects had broken into their family’s home early Sunday.

To handle the high number of victims, the Saskatchewan Health Authority activated its emergency response process, calling for additional staff to help process the “influx of casualties,” a spokesperson said in an email to the Associated Press. Police said they believe there may be more victims.

Following the spree, the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency until Sept. 30, according to the CBC.

Only some of the victims appeared to have been deliberately targeted, according to Blackmore.

“It is horrific, what has occurred in our province today,” she said.

The investigation continued as more than 33,000 fans gathered at Mosaic Stadium in Regina to see the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In a statement, the Roughriders said officials were working with law enforcement to monitor the situation, and that the game would go ahead with the presence of additional security.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.