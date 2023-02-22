CHEAT SHEET
At Least 10 Palestinians Killed, More Than 100 Injured in Israeli Raid
At least 10 Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, officials said. Over 100 others were injured as Israeli soldiers and Palestinian groups opened fire on one another during the operation which, according to the Israeli armed forces, was carried out to capture Palestinian gunmen based in the city of Nablus. The Israeli military told The New York Times it is investigating a video circulating on social media which appears to show two unarmed Palestinians being gunned down as they run from the shooting. More than 50 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank so far in 2023 making it the deadliest start to a year for Palestinians in the region in the past 15 years.