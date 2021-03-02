CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
At Least 15 Dead After Crash in Southern California: Authorities
TRAGIC
Read it at The New York Times
At least 15 people have died after a multi-vehicle crash in California, about 10 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred near State Route 115 in Imperial County, California. “We believe there was 27 passengers in this S.U.V. that struck a semi truck full of gravel,” Judy Cruz, the emergency room managing director at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, told reporters. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Dr. Adolph Edward, the CEO of the El Centro Regional Medical Center—where some of the crash victims were taken—told The New York Times that he believed most of the victims were undocumented.