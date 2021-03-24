AT&T TV brings live TV, on-demand entertainment, premium channels, and streaming into one package but leaves the annual commitment behind. With this service, you can watch your favorite team (national or local), catch up on the news, or watch premium entertainment channels like HBO on any of your favorite screens. With Cloud DVR, you can record 20 hours or upgrade to unlimited hours of content for $10/mo.¹

Imagine you didn't have to swap between devices and inputs to watch all the content you enjoy. When choosing what to watch meant you could search one mega-hub of all your options. Good news! Thanks to AT&T TV, that dream is a reality. You shouldn’t overlook picking up an AT&T TV streaming deceive (sold separately).² First, it's easy to set-up—no need for installation appointments or waiting for technicians. Second, it gives you the ability to use the voice remote to change the channel or find a show and gives you access to over 7,000 apps like HBO MAX, Netflix, Prime Video and more on Google Play.³ Your favorite streaming services can be in one place.

AT&T TV Entertainment Package Price per month, tax not included Buy at AT&T $ 70

