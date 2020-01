However much emotion eclipses reason, the Iranian regime is not likely to become so reckless as to trigger a war it cannot possibly win.

The regime must know devastation would surely come if it seeks to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani by attacking what one senior American intelligence official figures would top even the White House as its dream target.

“Why hit the White House when you can hit the center of the earth?” the official told The Daily Beast on Monday.