California police say there’s “concern” for the well-being of Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark’s stepbrother, who mysteriously disappeared from the posh coastal community of Malibu over the weekend.

A barefoot Attilio Brillembourg, 53, vanished without a trace at around 1 a.m. Saturday near the 6000 block of Murphy Way, police said. Maps show the area he went missing from is rural by Los Angeles County standards, with a single road traversing a steep hillside with no street lights.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deemed Brillembourg a missing person on Sunday but has released few other details about the circumstances of his disappearance. It has not indicated if it believes foul play is a factor and did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Daily Beast.

The Greek monarchy was officially abolished in 1973, but its members, especially Tatiana, remain prominent society figures.

Brillembourg’s dad, who shares the same name and is also listed as a New York resident in records, featured prominently in her wedding in 2010. He was photographed escorting Tatiana to the altar after he riding beside her in a flower-lined carriage on the Greek island of Spetses.

Tatiana’s 14-year marriage to Prince Nikolaos, 54, came to an end just last month, with the couple saying in a statement that they will retain a relationship of “deep and sincere friendship.”

The statement added that “family will always be by their side” and that Tatiana would retain her royal title in Greece.

Cops said Tatiana’s stepbrother is 5-foot-10 and weighs 165 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Police said he is a resident of New York, and records list his address as an apartment on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Brillembourg was last seen without shoes in the vicinity of Escondido Canyon Park, wearing gray pants and a blue shirt.

“There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being,” police said. “Any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person’s Detail.”

Tatiana has not commented publicly on her stepbrother’s disappearance.