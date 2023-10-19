Au Pair Charged in Mysterious Virginia Double Murder

In February, 23-year-old Juliana Peres Magalhaes called 911 twice to report a harrowing scene: a double homicide inside the Virginia home where she was an au pair. On Thursday, after a seven month investigation and an alleged false confession, Fairfax County police have pinned at least one of the deaths on the at-home nanny.

Peres Magalhaes, of Reston, Virginia, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 24 murder of 39-year-old Joseph Ryan. The Fairfax County Police Department said that Christine Ann Banfield, a 37-year-old mother who employed Magalhaes, was also found fatally stabbed in the upstairs bedroom.

Ryan did not live at the Bandfield’s Herndon home where the murders occurred, but police state that there are no signs of forced entry. Authorities at the time said that Peres Magalhaes, who lived at the home, and Banfield’s husband both called 911 the morning of the murders. Initially, authorities say, Banfield’s husband told a dispatcher that he had shot Ryan, who he also accused of stabbing his wife.

Banfield's then 4-year-old daughter was at the home at the time of the murders but was not physically harmed.

“The truest victim of all of this is that poor girl,” Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said in February.

Peres Magalhaes, who was also facing a felony use of a firearm count, has not been charged in connection with Banfield’s death and is being held at the Adult Detention Center on no bond. Her previous criminal history in Virginia consists of two misdemeanor driving charges. Banfield’s husband and her defense lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The arrest marks the latest development in the seven-month investigation into the horrific early morning murder in a quiet residential Virginia neighborhood. Authorities say that just after 8 a.m., officers arrived at the home after Peres Magalhaes called 911 and hung up. About 13 minutes later, police say both Peres Magalhaes and Banfield’s husband were on the line.

Peres Magalhaes at the time told authorities that her “friend was hurt” before Banfield’s husband got on the line and stated he shot an unknown man who entered his home and stabbed a woman,” police said in February.

When officers arrived at the “appalling scene,” they found Ryan dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Banfield was found upstairs with stab wounds and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“There was no forced entry whatsoever. This was not a home invasion,” Davis said in February about Ryan. “I do not know exactly what the nature of his presence in the home is all about just yet, but we’re working hard to determine that.”

“We don’t think he is necessarily a stranger,” he added.

Authorities have yet to provide details as to why they believe Peres Magalhaes shot Ryan, only stating that the conclusion came after multiple interviews and reviewing forensic evidence. The investigation into who fatally stabbed Banfield, a nurse, is still ongoing.

“We have recovered all weapons, and we’ve identified all persons involved in this case,” First Lt. Erin Weeks said on Thursday, according to WTOP. “We are keeping options open.…Our big thing is continuing to interview people, continuing to review all digital and forensic evidence and learn how Christine Banfield was fatally stabbed.”