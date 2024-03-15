A psychedelic arts festival in Victoria, Australia, was rocked this week by an outbreak of shigellosis, a contagious bacterial disease spread through fecal-oral contact.

The Victoria Department of Health issued the alert on Wednesday, one day after the festival concluded, and at least 120 festival-goers have reported symptoms such as severe diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

The disease, a result of infection by the antimicrobial-resistant shigella bacteria, is mainly passed when one person’s mouth comes into contact with the infected feces of another person. But it can also be spread through sex.

According to the CDC, “Shigella germs pass from the poop (stool) or unclean fingers of one person to the mouth of another person.” This includes direct sexual contact and indirect sexual contact such as handling contaminated sex toys.

Ben Cowie, Victoria’s chief health officer, advised those who attended the festival to wash their hands regularly and practice good hygiene. It also counseled abstinence for those who have been infected.

“People who have been diagnosed with Shigella gastroenteritis should abstain from sex while symptomatic and for two weeks after symptoms completely resolve. For a further week use barrier protection (such as condoms and dams) during sex. Shower and wash hands before and after sex,” Cowie said.

Cowie also advised attendees to get a stool sample tested to determine if they were infected.

“Symptoms usually develop one to three days following exposure but can occur as early as 12 hours to as late as one week afterwards in some cases,” he said.

Victoria’s Esoteric Festival ran for five days between March 8 and 12. It markets itself as a small and exclusive arts festival with a strict capacity limitation, according to its website.

“At Esoteric we believe small & intimate is the new big as it brings the energy & vibes like none other,” its website reads.