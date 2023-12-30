Author Anne Lamott learned not to mess with Swifties over the weekend after an offhand comment on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sparked intense criticism online.

The novelist, and author of Bird by Bird, made a New Year’s post gone wrong when she wrote that she was looking forward to a new year where she would be able to read less about Taylor Swift.

As the backlash mounted overnight and into Saturday morning, Lamott deleted the original post and even issued an apology writing, “Very sorry for snarky Taylor Swift comment. I probably got more angry response to this than for anything I’ve tweeted in the ten years I’ve been here,” adding, “Note to self: try to do better.”

However, Lamott left up a few of the angry Twitter comments reposted to her page and her replies to them. In response to the comment, “Hate on another successful woman that cares about other humans ??? Shame on you !! So disappointed at you Anne Lamott,” the novelist fired back “Goodbye, think you will be more comfortable somewhere else.”

Another user tweeted at Lamott, “Exactly disappointed as well! Hating anothers talents while expecting praise for your own is selfish” to which the author snarkily repolied “you take care, now.”

Lamott also retweeted another comment from a user who wrote, “ She’s a more talented writer than you are. More commercially successful, too. I can see why you would resent her.”