The co-author of an astounding study chronicling the rise in births due to rape that have occurred in the 14 states that have banned abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned described the number as “truly horrifying.”

Samuel Dickman is a health service researcher and medical director at Planned Parenthood of Montana. He told The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie on this week’s episode that the the figure that came out of his study–titled “Rape-Related Pregnancies in the 14 US States With Total Abortion Bans”– is “impossible to ignore.” Using government data on sexual violence, researchers determined the figure to be more than 64,000, 26,000 of those in Texas alone.

The numbers “reflect just how common sexual violence is in the United States, and the fact that states are imposing policies that are not designed to protect survivors. In fact, they’re doing the opposite,” Dickman said.

Plus! Andrew C. McKevitt, John D. Winters Endowed Professor of History at Louisiana Tech University and the author of the new book Gun Country: Gun Capitalism, Culture, and Control in Cold War America, explains how America became a nation with more guns than people.

