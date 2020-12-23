Andre Maurice Hill Is the Latest Black Man Killed by Police in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Authorities here have identified 47-year-old Andre Maurice Hill as the unarmed Black man shot and killed by police earlier this week.

Adam Coy, the officer who carried out the shooting, has a history of complaints against him, including a 2012 excessive force case that led to a $45,000 city payout to a victim.

Coy, 44, was responding to a complaint about a man and an SUV early Tuesday morning. Hill was said to be holding a cell phone when the officer opened fire.

Neither Coy nor the Columbus Police Department immediately responded to requests for comment.

Coy is a 19-year veteran of Columbus’s police force. But his tenure has been marked with complaints, including allegations of excessive force. His is just part of a remarkably opaque local history of police violence, including the killing of 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson by a sheriff’s deputy just weeks ago.

Goodson’s funeral was being held on Wednesday, nearly concurrent to the release of Hill’s identity in the most recent shooting case.

Paisha Thomas, 46, an artist and racial-justice activist based in Columbus, said the local criminal justice system needs top-down reform, calling for the resignation of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan. Both men described the fatal shooting of Hill as a disturbing one even before body-cam footage, expected Wednesday, was released, a testament to official awareness of the potential for local outrage boiling over.

“I think one of the things we need to do right now is get rid of Quinlan. He needs to be fired for gross negligence,” Thomas told The Daily Beast. “Ginther has known about this problem, about the egregious, excessive use of force by Columbus Police, before he even took office. They gotta go. They need to be fired.”

Coy and another officer responded to a 911 call about a man sitting in an SUV with the exhaust running after midnight. When they arrived on the scene, 47-year-old Hill reportedly walked toward the officers with a cell phone in his left hand.

Coy opened fire. “I heard ‘pop, pop, pop,’” the neighbor who called 911 about the SUV previously told The Daily Beast. “No glass, no screams. I said, ‘What the hell’s going on out here?’”

The specifics of the incident are still unclear, as neither officer turned on their body camera before the shooting. Columbus officials said they were reviewing a short “look back” feature on the cameras, which could provide a brief clip, albeit without audio.

Disturbingly, police said the footage shows “a delay in [the] rendering of first-aid to the man.”

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced on Wednesday that he will review the shooting for potential federal civil rights violations.

Coy has previously been accused of excessive force. During a drunk-driving stop in October 2012, he punched a man, slammed him on the ground, and repeatedly bashed his head into the hood of his car while the man was handcuffed. The incident, witnessed by a college student and Coy’s own dashboard camera, was so bad the victim was awarded a $45,000 settlement from the city.

An internal police investigation found that the driver did not appear to be resisting arrest in the first place.

“To me, we have to be concerned about somebody from the outside looking in to this type of behavior,” Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs told Coy during a disciplinary hearing, reported by the Columbus Dispatch. “You are not allowed to use force that’s unnecessary and unreasonable. You have to control yourself.”

Still, Coy remained on the force, following a 160-hour suspension.

Other incidents have dotted Coy’s professional record. The Dispatch reported nine complaints against him in 2003, alone. He received written counseling for those incidents.

The fatal shooting, from an officer with a history of complaints, is emblematic of Columbus’s police department, where from 2001 to 2017, just six percent of officers made up half of all police complaints, according to a report from The Appeal.

In one representative case, just two months before Coy was filmed banging a man’s head into a car, two police officers beat a Black college student into unconsciousness while arresting him for what ended up as a littering case. One of his arresting officers had 14 misconduct complaints on her record. Another one of the officers had 40 misconduct complaints, Reuters reported.

Morgan Harper, 36, a Columbus attorney and activist, said the deaths of Hill and Goodson had frayed already-tense relations between the community and police.

“This is another tragedy, and we as a community are sick of seeing unarmed Black men die at the hands of police,” she said.

Harper, who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep Joyce Beatty in the 2020 Democratic primary to represent Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, said Hill and Goodson’s deaths represent systemic problems not only in the city’s law enforcement, but local government, in general.

“We need leadership at our city that will negotiate a new police contract that will ensure officers are held accountable,” Harper said. “We also need an indictment of the officer who shot Mr. Hill. That will bring justice through the court system.”

Columbus Police and other local law-enforcement agencies have also been criticized by what advocates say is a notable lack of transparency. Details surrounding the death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson remained in dispute even as his funeral took place on Wednesday, with authorities stating officers shot him after he was seen holding a gun, and family members inside his home at the time of the shooting stating that they did not see him with a weapon. There is no body camera footage of his death.

Advocates for police reform told Reuters that details on the past incidents were missing—because Columbus Police routinely purge their records every four years.

“We shred them in various cycles,” a Columbus Police records custodian told the outlet.

A 19-year veteran of the Columbus Police force like Coy might have worked through four of those cycles.