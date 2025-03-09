Culture

Warning: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Will Be Longer Than Its Predecessors

INTERMISSION, PLEASE!

James Cameron reveals that the third “Avatar” film will have a longer runtime than both the original and “The Way of Water.”

Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

James Cameron speaks onscreen during the Variety Indigenous Storytelling Breakfast at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 05, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
Leon Bennett/Variety via Getty Images

Mike Wass

Breaking News Reporter

mike.wass@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsNew MAGA FBI Chief Unveils Bonkers Paranoid Demands
Liam Archacki
Crime & Justice‘I Won’t Forget’: Firing Squad Witness Reveals Horror of Watching Murderer Die
Liam Archacki
OpinionThe Cracks Are Showing in Trump After a Week of Chaos and Resistance
David Gardner
PoliticsMarco Rubio Melts Down at Musk in Furious Cabinet Shouting Match
Liam Archacki
TrumplandTrump Official Makes Humiliating Social Security U-Turn
Erkki Forster