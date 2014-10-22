‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’s’ Kickass Trailer Leaks, Features Iron Man’s Hulkbuster Armor and Ultron

“It’s the end,” utters a shell-shocked Tony Stark. “The end of the path I started us on.”

Yes, the trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron, the superhero smorgasbord/’roided-up sequel to 2012’s $1.5 billion-grossing Marvel’s The Avengers, has leaked online ahead of its planned premiere during the Oct. 28 episode of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And boy, does it look promising.

Set to a demonic version of Pinocchio’s “I’ve Got No Strings,” filmmaker Joss Whedon’s highly anticipated star-studded blockbuster offers first glimpses at James Spader’s hypnotically-voiced Ultron, a self-aware AI robot equipped with facets of Stark’s personality who’s hell-bent on saving the earth by ridding it of the human race; first looks at new villains Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) demonstrating their powers; and a brief glimpse at mo-cap maestro Andy Serkis (in human form).

“Ultron is the uber-villain; he is all the knowledge that is or ever was,” Spader told us at Comic-Con. “His ideas on how to solve the problems of humanity and the prism through which he sees the world is very, very dark—Biblical, in a way.”

Also, there are several sequences in the trailer that allude to Marvel’s pending “Civil War” film arc pitting Chris Evans’s Captain America against Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, including a scene of Thor grabbing Stark by the neck and raising him up high, a battle royale between Hulk and Iron Man in his mega Hulkbuster armor, and Captain America’s broken shield. No sign of Paul Bettany’s Vision, however.

And the trailer says that the film is coming out in April 2015, instead of its planned release date of May 1, 2015.

Check out the awesome trailer here: