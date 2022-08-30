Finally, a Suitcase That’s Worth Checking a Bag For

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Until last year, I was never a suitcase girl. For the past twenty years (dang, did I just date myself?), I’ve been all about the backpacks. Don’t get me wrong, my enormous backpacker backpack was nearly as big as a large suitcase, but it was flexible enough to squeeze into overhead compartments while similarly-sized suitcases had to be checked.

Then the pandemic hit. Countless direct flight routes were eliminated, flights were rerouted, and hauling around my backpack from airport to airport and lugging it through terminals during layovers became more than I wanted to deal with. As a result, I finally invested in a real suitcase: The Medium Aluminum Edition rolling suitcase from fan favorite, Away Luggage.

Away luggage has achieved cult-level status thanks to the huge number of influencers and celebrities like Rashida Jones and Mandy Moore that swear by their luxe luggage. So, while I may be wearing unfashionable floppy hats and sun sleeves that no celebrity would be caught dead in, I’m doing so while pushing a seriously stunning suitcase. Maybe someone will think my horrible outfits are an attempt to hide my celebrity. Maybe.

Away luggage prides itself on practicality, with both their checked and carry-on suitcases equipped with high-quality wheels/castors that seamlessly glide along the floor in all directions, meaning you're not going to trip over yourself because your bag can't keep up with you. Away suitcases come with TSA-approved locks, loads of handy storage compartments, and some also have USB chargers so you can charge your phone while you're on the go. There's even a detachable laundry bag so your vacation funk doesn't contaminate the rest of your belongings on your flight back.

But Away isn’t just known for fabulously functional luggage, they’re also known for creating some of the most beautiful luggage on the market. Anyone that’s spent five minutes standing in front of a luggage carousel at the airport knows that 90 percent of the bags look alike. Black, navy, and dark grey bags are popular and it’s not uncommon for people to haul a heavy bag off the conveyer, only to find that it isn’t even their bag. Away’s distinctive design distinguishes them from the masses and makes them easier to spot in overhead bins and on luggage carriers. I went with the Medium Aluminum Edition in rose gold because I thought it was the most beautiful bag I’d ever seen, but they also have traditional colorways as well.

I’ve owned carry-on roller bags in the past and found that I couldn’t fit enough clothes and shoes in them for the multi-week, multi-activity trips I tend to do so I went with the Medium size. It’s the first suitcase I’ve ever used that was neither carry-on small nor checked-bag large and it turned out to be perfect. To me, carry-ons are too small, large checked suitcases are too big, but the medium is just right. It’s sort of the Goldilocks of suitcases.

If you’re looking for a suitcase that is perfectly-sized, practically-designed, and just plain pretty, then you need the Away aluminum rolling suitcase. Happy traveling.

