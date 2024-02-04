Ayo Edebiri Addresses Past J.Lo Hate in SNL Hosting Debut

During a game show sketch called “Why’d You Say It?” first time Saturday Night Live host Ayo Edebiri took a brief moment to acknowledge a controversy that bubbled up this week between her and this week’s musical guest Jennifer Lopez.

“OK, OK, we get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” Edebiri’s character said near the end of the sketch that asked contestants to explain their online hate IRL. “But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online!”

The podcast Edebiri alluded to was a 2020 episode of Scam Goddess in which the then-24-year-old comedian and future Emmy-winning star of The Bear suggested that J.Lo was using ghost-singers on many of her most famous tracks.

“I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” Edebiri said at the time. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J. Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, ‘J. Lo was busy,’ It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously!!”

Edebiri obviously never could have known at that moment that four years later her childhood “dream” would be coming true, as she put it in Saturday night’s monologue, as she hosted SNL alongside Lopez as the night’s musical guest.

During a promo for the episode earlier in the week, Lopez told Edebiri, “I’m really excited, I love your show.”

“I love your everything,” Edebiri replied.