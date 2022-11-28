Babeland Has All The Fun Things For a Steamy Winter On Sale Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Even in 2022, some people blush about a topic as integral to humanity as sexuality, but it needn't be that way. If my 77-year-old aunt is indicative of her generation, having a lifelong love affair with lust is not uncommon. Let’s celebrate–not deny this part of our common nature. As accessories to the act, sex toys are as old as human history itself. Dating back as many as ~30,000 years, toys have come a long way in sophistication and ingenuity. Our favorite online destination for shopping, Babeland, is all-in on sales right now, so whether gifting or getting, now’s the time to pamper yourself and your intimate ones with some spicy picks. (Not literally, don’t ever put anything spicy near your bits unless you’re waaaay into masochism.)

The Babeland site is nicely sectioned to zero in on what appeals to you, like lingerie, vibrators, or best picks for couples. For example, if you’re new to vibrators, there’s a section just for beginners. No longer one-size-fits-all, there are vibrators for any gender and with various features, specifically for external or internal stimulation, suction or thrusting action, and even a discreet, travel-friendly lipstick-shaped vibe. No one will even notice this waterproof duckie on your tub ledge.

I Rub My Duckie Down from $37 Buy at Babeland $ 29

If the selection seems a little overwhelming, check out Babeland’s best sellers. The trending clitoral suction toys get rousing endorsements like, “never has anything made my body feel this way!!”. There’s a whole section for gents–it’s amazing how innovative the industry is. According to my aforementioned aunt, who is a retired RN, anal plugs may be beneficial to men’s prostate (and erectile) health. Between that and the medically established health benefits of orgasms, like endorphin-fueled mood boosts and better sleep, we should start to see sexual health in the context of overall wellness. So enjoy some sensual time, for your health!

Playtime's not complete without the right apparel (unless you eschew and play commando), and Babeland has great lingerie options for both role-playing and seduction. There are a lot of whimsical gifts, too, like board games and a boobie cake pan. During the Cyber Monday Sale, get 20% off items with code BFBABE.

Happy Rabbit Mini Vibrator Down from $60 Buy at Babeland $ 48

