Babeland’s Brand Manager on Pleasure, Inclusivity, and Body Positivity

June is Pride Month, and to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we’re talking with some of our favorite queer-owned and queer-run brands to highlight their missions and their favorite products.

We had the chance to speak with Lisa Finn, Brand Manager for Babeland, one of our favorite places to shop for sex toys. They told us that “When Babeland started in 1993, the founders (who have since stepped away) were looking to create a space that was comfortable for women and queer folks to go shopping for sex toys.”

Before Babeland, they added, “There wasn’t really a place you could go into as a woman or a queer person or as a trans person, basically anyone that wasn’t a cis man that was judgement free and comfortable.”

Since “not pigeonholing a product to a specific body type or orientation” is essential for Babeland, one of Lisa’s favorite products the store sells, was naturally, something they described as “super versatile.”

The NJOY Pure Wand (which one of our contributors enjoys as well) is “designed for g-spot or prostate play,” Lisa said. “The weight of the steel is a great way to target hotspots and stainless steel is great for using with multiple partners (or partners you may not be fluid bonded with) because it’s super easy to clean. The steel is also great for temperature play if you’re looking to get a real diversity in sensation.”

The goal of Babeland was and largely is to “Take the idea of pleasure and not just make it feel welcoming, but empowering, too,” they said. This involves “speaking about bodies and pleasure in a wholly inclusive way, not equating genitals with gender, and in their marketing, getting rid of gendered language.”

