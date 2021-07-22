My Traveling Mom- Life Just Got Easier With This Carry-On

Scouting Report: Sleek-looking, waterproof, and well-designed, this carry-on bag is my new favorite traveling companion.

Now that I’ve started to travel again, I’ve realized my old accoutrement is no longer up for the task. In April, I dashed off to a press trip in the Berkshires and rooted through my closet only to find that I hated every overnight bag I owned. I suffered from Goldilocks syndrome: my bags were too large, or too small, or too heavy, or too flimsy. None seemed right for the occasion. While I was able to cope on this trip, when I added traveling with my kids again to the mix, I decided it was time for a switch.

Go Bag Shop at Baboon to the Moon $

Instagram must have read my travel-thirsty mind, because it sent me meandering toward Baboon to the Moon, a company that makes transformable travel bags perfect for any occasion. I was in the market for a bag that could function as a carry-on for an airplane and that could house a few days’ worth of clothing. And so, while the brand has tons of different sizes, the mid-size “small” 40-liter Go-Bag was right up my alley. The bag, which I ordered in a deep royal blue, is a TSA-certified carry-on size—so I never have to worry if it will fit in the overhead compartment or not like my previous bag.

It has two internal mesh zip compartments, which are great for toiletries, socks, underwear, and the small stuff. I use the one internal mesh elastic compartment for all my errant cords (they stay put!). On the outside, an easily accessed zip pouch is the perfect fit for my cell phone, kindle, or spare toddler snacks. In addition to its long duffel strap, it has two adjustable, removable arm straps that transform it into a backpack, which is perfect if you, like me, have two children under five that require constant wrangling. I just pop it on my back and I’m off to the races (AKA chasing them down).

But beyond all of this, the bag is prepared for everything: even when you aren’t. The shell is made from a waterproof material, in case you find yourself in an accidental storm (this happens more than I’d care to admit). The bags come with lifetime warranties, and they’re available in a host of fun colors: nine regular colors—and six limited-run prints.

I happen to think you’ll like yours just fine. For me, it’s the versatility that wins the most points. Is the bag a duffel? A backpack? A neat and crisp overnight? It doesn’t matter much. What matters is that, standing on a train platform or at an airline gate, with my pulsing children beside me, I can toss the bag and its days of belongings on my back and go, knowing that I have one less thing to worry about—and trust me, I have enough on my plate as it is.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.