Babysitter Brutally Killed 3-Year-Old Over Vomit: Charges

Detroit police arrested a 30-year-old woman they say violently murdered her 3-year-old charge after the toddler puked on herself, the department announced Thursday.

Iesha Harris, 30, has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Harmoni Henderson, who was the daughter of Harris’ friend.

Harmoni’s parents told a local station they left their toddler at home with Harris on Mar. 17. They allege Harris locked Harmoni and her own daughter in a bedroom while she went to smoke weed for a few hours.

What happened between Harris and Harmoni, who had autism and was non-verbal, was extremely disturbing, according to Detroit police captain Laurie Carter.

“Ms. Harris allegedly admitted to police she poured scalding water on top of the 3-year-old and slammed her head against the side of the bathtub,” Carter, who leads the force’s special victims unit, told WDIV. Harris allegedly flew into a rage when she discovered Harmoni had vomited on herself, multiple outlets reported.

The child’s mother, Paris England, said Harmoni was still alive when she arrived home. But the next day, England discovered the child unresponsive in her bed. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma, Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release.

Harmoni’s parents, still reeling from the loss, told local outlets they were distraught and numb at what had happened.

“I done cried so much, I don't even know if there's no more tears left in there,” her father, Marquise Henderson, told WJBK.