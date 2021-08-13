Back-to-School Discounts from Office Depot, Oakley, and More

There's only about a month left of summer (UGH) which means that back-to-school prep is imminent. Whether you're buying something for yourself or your kids, it can get expensive. That's where we come in. We've got a handful of great deals and coupons for you to use for whatever school supplies you're adding to your cart.

Vistaprint: 20% off Your First Order + Free Shipping with code FIRSTORDER

20% off Your First Order + Free Shipping Use code FIRSTORDER Shop at Vistaprint $

Office Depot: Up to 55% off School Supplies

Crayola® Color Pencils, Assorted Colors Shop at Office Depot $

Oakley Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Street Skate Backpack 2.0 Shop at Oakley $

Lumens: 5% off with code: WELCOME5

SONO Vanity Mirror Shop at Lumens $

Vitacost: $25 off with code INT25

Jarrow Formulas Whey Protein Unflavored Shop at Vitacost $

Overstock: 10% off

4-piece Hammered Antique Copper Canister Set Shop at Overstock $

Office Depot: 15% off Canon Toner with Purchase of Canon Laser Printer

Canon® imageCLASS® LBP162dw Monochrome Laser Printer Shop at Office Depot $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.