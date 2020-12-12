Bad News for Evangelicals—God Doesn’t Need Donald Trump in the White House

Is nothing sacred? Having co-opted and discredited the Republican Party and the conservative movement, Donald Trump is now attempting to discredit the Christian church. Or rather, by mixing faith with partisan politics and embracing the notion that Trump won the 2020 election, some prominent members of the Christian church are undermining the church’s witness.

For evidence, look no further than this Saturday, when former national security adviser Mike Flynn (who recently shared a message calling on Trump to declare “limited martial law” and hold a new election) will give his first post-pardon speech at something called the Jericho March in Washington, DC. Aside from Flynn, the roster includes other prominent MAGA names like Mike Lindell (the MyPillow guy), Eric Metaxas (a radio host who punched a protester and recently said, “I’d be happy to die in this fight”), Ali Alexander (formerly Ali Akbar), and C.J. Pearson. Afterwards, the crowd will converge on the National Mall for the “ROAR” prayer rally. Marches will take place simultaneously—and I’m sure wholly by coincidence—in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona.

Christians have every right to be involved in politics, but this is not people of faith gathering to defend the right to life or to support civil rights, but rather, Christians gathering in support of overturning a free and fair election. “America is under attack by corrupt forces trying to silence our voices and our vote,” says a video on the Jericho March website. “Just as the Israelites circled the walls of corrupt Jericho, so will we peacefully march, pray, fast, and protest until the walls of election fraud and corruption crumble. Jericho March was born of a vision from God. We are calling on patriots and people of Judeo-Christian faith to march around their state capitals every day…”