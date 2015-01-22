Bad NFL Lip Reading 2015

American sports fans love when players and coaches are "mic'd up." It offers a window into the lives of their heroes, a taste of what it feels like to step out onto the field or court to play in front of thousands.

They would probably still love it if those players were saying complete nonsense. So it is with the 2015 edition of 'The NFL: A Bad Lip Reading', an annual tradition for the folks at the Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel.

Below, you can watch Cam Newton tell a reporter about an old sheepdog named Paco Sinbad.