This ‘Badass’ Nurse Got COVID. Now She’s Hoping for a Double Lung Transplant.

In August of last year, ICU nurse Jill Hansen of Utah visited the 9/11 memorial in New York and posed for a photo with her three teenage children by the southern of the twin memorial pools inscribed with the names of the 2,753 dead.

The south pool is the one bearing the names of the first responders who died seeking to save others and touched what is best in us with their example. The 41-year-old single mom returned home saying how remarkable it had been for her and the kids to actually stand there.

“It was a special experience for her,” her best friend and fellow nurse, Holly Pike, told The Daily Beast. “She and her family, they absolutely loved that whole experience, to be down there and to see all that. She talked about it a lot when she came back.”