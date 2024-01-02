I’m Obsessed With This Water-Resistant Pillow That Makes Baths Actually Comfortable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Real self-care enthusiasts know there’s an art to taking a bath—we’re not children, after all. Setting the mood with ambient lighting, tossing in your favorite bath oils, bubbles, or bath bombs, and queuing up Netflix on a nearby laptop sets the tone for the ultimate relaxation experience. But if I’m being totally honest, once I get settled in the tub, I’m only moderately comfortable at best or awkwardly cramped at worst. Sure, the warm water feels nice, but I can’t quite straighten my legs out all the way in my tub (and I’m only 5’3), and my head and neck never feel fully supported. I don’t want to sit up all the way because I want to be submerged in bubbles, so I last about 15 minutes before I call it quits—hardly enough time to actually relax and unwind.

Naturally, when I learned that there was a brand offering water-resistant pillows for your bath in the tub, however, I knew I had to try it out myself—all for the sake of comfort. BADESOFA offers back pillows, seat cushions, and pillows for your feet as well, all designed to make long soaks in the tub as comfortable as possible. For someone as bougie as I am, my back pillow is now a requirement for all of my at-home baths moving forward.

BADESOFA Back Bath Pillow for Tub

The one thing that made me nervous about this cushion, however, was how to care for it. It is rather weird putting a large pillow in a tub of water, simply because my brain equates a wet pillow with mold and mildew, but BADESOFA knows what it’s doing. These pillows are designed with what the brand calls CleanDry+ technology, which prevents water logging. Once I’m done soaking, I quickly rinse the pillow off and leave the pillow in the tub for next time. It’s designed to try quickly on its own, and the water simply runs down the drain. You do need to flip the pillow two or three times to make sure all the water drains away, but overall, caring for the pillow couldn’t be easier.

The brand recommends you wash the inner cushion in the washing machine every six to eight uses and avoid bathing with self-tanner or colorful bath bombs since they may cause fabric discoloration (you can still use lighter colors). If you’re ready to kick your bubble baths up a notch, I’d highly recommend a BADESOFA bath sofa, especially if you’ve added some new self-care rituals to your New Year’s Resolutions.

