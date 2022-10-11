Prosecutors DROP All Charges Against Adnan Syed

Baltimore prosecutors announced Tuesday that they had dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the first subject of the award-winning podcast “Serial,” who was serving time for the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Last month, Syed’s life sentence was vacated by a Baltimore City Circuit Court after a year-long investigation by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office and Syed’s legal team uncovered two alternative suspects—one of which was never disclosed to Syed’s defense attorneys—and new evidence.

